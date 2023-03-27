Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 93.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $168.97.
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.
