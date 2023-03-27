Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 93.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $168.97.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Increases Dividend

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.8144 dividend. This is a positive change from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

(Get Rating)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.