Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 1,010.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a growth of 1,010.3% from the February 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.99. 200,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,232. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 78.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

