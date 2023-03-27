Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Drops By 84.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,062. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.