Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Grows By 950.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348.

Featured Articles

