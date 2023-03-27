Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Grows By 950.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GOODO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.
