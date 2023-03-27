Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Increases By 431.3%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GAINN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. 9,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

