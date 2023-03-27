Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Expands By 5,328.6%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 5,328.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGGSF. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,020 ($37.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Greggs Price Performance

OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $30.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Greggs has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

