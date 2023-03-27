Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Expands By 437.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
HYXF stock remained flat at $43.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $48.76.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.211 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF)
