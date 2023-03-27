Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Decreases By 95.2%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kajima Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604. Kajima has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

