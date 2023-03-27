Short Interest in KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Declines By 100.0%

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Trading Up 25.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYNC traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,874,539. KYN Capital Group has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

