Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Drops By 66.7%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCUJF remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Monday. Medicure has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

