Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Decreases By 64.1%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
MFG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.83. 1,070,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.