Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Decreases By 64.1%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.83. 1,070,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

