Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Increases By 200.0%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of UNLRY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk



PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

See Also

