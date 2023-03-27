Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Increases By 427.1%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 427.1% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
