Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Increases By 427.1%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 427.1% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

