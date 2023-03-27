Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Rises By 196.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

