Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rises By 2,766.7%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCDY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. 31,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

