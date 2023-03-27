Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Grows By 630.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 630.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

GLU traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.09. 22,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,924. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.