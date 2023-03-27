Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Grows By 630.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 630.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
GLU traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.09. 22,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,924. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.39.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
See Also
