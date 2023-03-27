Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Increases By 839.2%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 839.2% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of UNCY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 641,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Unicycive Therapeutics

UNCY has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.