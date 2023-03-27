Short Interest in va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Increases By 500.0%

va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

va-Q-tec Stock Performance

Shares of va-Q-tec stock remained flat at C$26.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.50. va-Q-tec has a 1-year low of C$10.16 and a 1-year high of C$26.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of va-Q-tec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

va-Q-tec Company Profile

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. The company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and food containers to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, laboratory equipment, and ultra-low temperature refrigeration units for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, cars, trains, and aircraft.

