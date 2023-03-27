Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Declines By 80.1%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 155,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,650. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

