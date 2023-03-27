Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Grows By 1,662.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 1,662.0% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VIVHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.30 ($13.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

