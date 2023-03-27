Short Interest in Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Drops By 71.8%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Shares of WETH remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Wetouch Technology has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.39.
About Wetouch Technology
