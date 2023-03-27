Short Interest in Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Drops By 71.8%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

Shares of WETH remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Wetouch Technology has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.