Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIGGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent pharmacy stores under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

