Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

ORCL traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.27. 2,054,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.