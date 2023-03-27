Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.1 %

COP traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $97.48. 1,516,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

