Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 489.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. 59,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,502. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

See Also

