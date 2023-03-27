Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.32. 206,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 635,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.