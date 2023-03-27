Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.32. 206,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 635,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

