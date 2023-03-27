SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 316,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 674,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SkyWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

