SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

