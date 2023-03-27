Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Guggenheim

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

