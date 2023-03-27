Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,595,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.82. 2,146,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,454. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.47.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

