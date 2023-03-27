Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHON stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. 873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

