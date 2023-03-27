Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72. 2,035,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,337,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

