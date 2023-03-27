S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.73. 354,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.66. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

