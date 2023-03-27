Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.28.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 135,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

