Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415,978 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

