Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 646 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 0.8% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Kellogg by 44.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

K stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.90. 621,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,724. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

