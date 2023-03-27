Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $345,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.21. 605,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,832. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.