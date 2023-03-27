SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 10.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. 95,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,048. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

