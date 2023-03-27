Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. 30,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.20.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.