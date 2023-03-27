Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. 30,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

