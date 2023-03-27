Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.15. 1,213,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,672. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

