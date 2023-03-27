Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,540. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

