Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,457 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

PSQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. 15,631,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,915,146. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

