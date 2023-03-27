Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SHAP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.49. 79,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,490. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

