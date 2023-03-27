Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

