ssv.network (SSV) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $37.51 or 0.00134597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a market cap of $415.50 million and $35.33 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

