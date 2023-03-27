Stacks Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $232.61 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

