Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $6.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

