Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.