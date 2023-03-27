Status Price Hits $0.0264 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Status has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $104.88 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029433 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00198361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,121.47 or 1.00022655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,600,042 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,968,600,041.5595417 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02624725 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,140,483.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.