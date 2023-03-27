Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Gregory Rynenberg Purchases 10,542 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Gregory Rynenberg bought 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.81 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of A$61,217.39 ($41,085.50).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 26th. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

